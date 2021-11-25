Enfield-bred rapper Namesbliss has just shared his debut project, Light Of Mine.

Hype surrounding this faith-inspired, 7-track offering had already been building thanks to well-received singles like the jazzy, drill-infused heater “Rubicon Lychee” and the R&B/UKG fusion of “Guide Me”, featuring Eyez and Darah.

Standouts on the EP include the ZCBeats-produced “Paperchase”, a skippy number bursting with drilly colloquialisms and production nods, while the penultimate track, “Strikers”, steps further into the drill sandbox but with a hat-tip to grime, as Namesbliss spits his story with poetic vim.

Produced mostly by ZCBeats and Vagrant Real Estate, Light Of Mine achieves what many would hope to accomplish in a whole album: delivering novel-worthy storytelling draped in straight-talking rhymes atop screwface-worthy beats.

Listen to Light Of Mine in full below.