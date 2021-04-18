Last month, West Coast rap legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 joined forces to form the new supergroup Mt. Westmore. With an album already in the works, the hip-hop collective made their live debut Saturday night at Triller’s 2021 pay-per-view Fight Club.

The group took turns performing their own solo tracks before all four Mt. Westmore members took the stage and premiered their new song “Big Subwoofer.” The West Coast party anthem is produced by Kato On The Track, HipHopNMore reports.

The performance comes just four months after Too Short first mentioned the idea of Mt. Westmore during an appearance on the Breakfast Club. “We jumping on these calls talking ‘bout: ‘I got a beat. Rap on this beat. Send me a beat.’ We was fucking around, just sending beats to each other and it ended up being 25 fucking songs. We was like ‘This shit sound good.’ So we kept doing it,” he explained.

The Bay Area rapper teased a possible project again in March, telling Vlad TV that the group has recorded about 50 songs already and that we can probably expect more albums from them in the future.

While we wait for more information regarding the full-length Mt. Westmore project, check out the group’s performance up top, and listen to their previously single “Step Child” below.