We’re halfway though the year, and MRC Data—formerly Nielsen—has yet again unveiled its midyear charts.

Unsurprisingly, pop star Olivia Rodrigo has the most-streamed song of 2021 so far (via on-demand streams) with her breakout hit “Drivers License,” as her debut album Sour has moved 1.367 million units and placed second on MRC’s Midyear Top 10 Albums ranking which is based on overall album equivalent units, per Billboard.

Sour finishes only behind country singer Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album in that particular chart, with Wallen coming to the midyear point with big numbers despite being captured on video earlier this year saying the n-word. On the albums chart, Wallen and Rodrigo place above Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album Justice, as well as Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon and the Weeknd’s After Hours—which placed in the top 5 despite releasing in 2020.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift Evermore was labeled the top-selling album at the halfway point of 2021 by MRC with 374,000 copies sold, as it tops the Midyear Top 10 Selling Albums, with Folklore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) not too far behind.

And in one of the more interesting reveals, Kendrick Lamar’s 2012 effort Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City finds itself as the No. 3 best-selling vinyl record at the midway point this year, landing 99,000 copies sold.

Take a look at MRC Data’s seven midyear charts below to see where Rodrigo and others placed in other sales categories.