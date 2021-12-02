Moula 1st has quietly been establishing himself as one of Toronto’s hardest working rappers. And he’s just provided us with more evidence to support that claim. The Rexdale emcee has returned with a new single and music video, “30-0.” It’s his 31st video in one year and 11 months.

Over a trunk-thumping beat built around a flute sample, Moula licks shots at the competition, boasting about his lyrical prowess and umatchable talent. The video sees him spit bars while looking in the mirror, flitting back and forth between his present and future, elderly self. He raps: “What can I say, I’m just stuck in my ways/Think I’ll be like this until my hair’s grey/Even still then I’ll be saying my phrase: ‘You think you can face me?’”

Said phrase was the subject of much speculation in May when Drake hopped on Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green,” spitting the line: “You niggas think you doin’ damage, you just hypin’ me up/Face who? I could see a wall of y’all, all of y’all and run straight through.” Toronto rap fans were quick to postulate that Drizzy was taking a shot at Moula, referencing the rapper’s catchphrase. Moula even recorded his own rebuttal, “Seeing Red.”

Interestingly, both Drake and 40 are among the six followers Moula currently has on his recently resurrected Instagram account. What could it all possibly mean?! Maybe something. Maybe nothing at all. Only time will tell.

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Moula 1st
Toronto’s Moula 1st Drops “Seeing Red” After Drake Seemingly Addresses Him in “Seeing Green”
boujetto remix video
Watch MOULA 1ST and Asian Doll Connect in Video for “Boujetto Remix”
Illustration of Dalano Banton posing in front of 45 Kipling bus and Rexdale Blvd sign
Feature
‘I Want to Be the Blueprint’: The Raptors’ Dalano Banton Is Making Rexdale Dream Big
Moula 1st Michael album cover
Image via Publicist

In the meantime, Moula 1st is gearing up to drop a double album, Michael, on Dec. 17.