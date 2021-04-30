East London rapper Morrisson is back with his first drop of 2021 in “Eastender”, following a strong year of single releases in “Gulag” with M24, “Bad Guy” with Loski and “Brothers” with Manchester newcomer Jordan.

Gliding over a supercharged production from fellow East London native Steel Banglez, Harry James and Lizzy Beats, Morrisson reminds fans exactly why he’s regarded as one of the most certified names in the game with his usual menancing form on the mic.

The visuals, directed by Harry James and Morrisson, are inspired by a scene from Top Boy, where Modie—played by Dave—escapes during a prison transfer and shouts the words: “Daily offender! Crazy Eastender.”