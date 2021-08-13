After giving us a quick taster with the ultra-catchy, self-produced “Jme”, Mez has made good on his promise of a new project, dropping off brand new 10-tracker, One Uncle.

When “Jme” landed, Mez revealed that the track was a result of the time he’d spent sharpening his skills as a producer. If he’s as new to making beats as he claims, it’s a very impressive start. Four of the instrumentals come from Mez himself with the rest handled by Plastician, Travis T, Limit & Sami, and D Double E.

As for features, Mezical’s kept it strictly A-list, calling on Wiley, Discarda, Jammer, Flirta D, Hitman Hyper and Swarvo for the central posse cut, “Bongo”, and then Duppy and Jah Digga for “Duppy” and “Confirm”, respectively, with Wiley making a second appearance on “Confirm”.

As you’d expect from the Nottingham sheller, the energy levels don’t let up here, so if you’re looking for 10 boxfresh bangers to get you fired up for the dance, take in One Uncle below.