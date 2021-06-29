Following the release of the “Milionario” remix featuring Nicky Jam and Ozuna, latin trap pioneer Messiah has unleashed a documentary reflecting on how far he’s come.

Directed by Andrés Rivera, the documentary follows Messiah from the Dominican Republic, to Miami and New York. Discussing his roots to how he made a comeback, the intimate video shows a different side of Messiah. He also takes a moment in the doc to reflect upon collaborating with Cardi B on the “Bodak Yellow” remix, which he called “a real special moment for hip-hop, for New York, for Dominicans, for Latinos... that was dope.”

"This documentary is a testimony of who Messiah is and what’s gone down the last few years,” Messiah told Complex of the new documentary, which takes a look at where he’s at in his career. “I hope it serves as inspiration, a lesson and motivation to other future millionaires! Ay!”

Director Andrés Rivera added, “The deeper we dug the more we realized how the story aligned perfectly with the four pillars of his life and ultimately, what his artistic name stands for. Each pillar reflects the emotion and vibe of that particular chapter and you can see how different they are in regard to the cinematography and the editing.”

Watch the documentary above.