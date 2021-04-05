A security guard for Kodak Black was shot and injured early Monday in a McDonald’s parking lot by people in a car, who were reportedly following the entourage before opening fire, according to preliminary incident reports by the Tallahassee Police Department.

Kodak was reportedly in the city to headline Cultur3Fest, as he and his crew left Baja’s Beach Club on Pensacola Street when several vehicles were following them and attempted to cut them off around 3 a.m., as noted by reports obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat. TPD Spokeswoman Alicia Turner told the Democrat that one person was seriously injured and that the shooting took place outside of the Dewey Street restaurant, but couldn’t provide any more information.

After being shot in the femoral artery in his leg and experiencing major blood loss, the security guard was undergoing surgery Monday, according to the Democrat.

According to the preliminary reports, Kodak and his group had visited the McDonald’s and blocked the entrance with a vehicle, with Kodak wanting to go inside the store, although his security offered to do so. The vehicle that had followed Kodak’s crew earlier then reportedly appeared in the parking lot, left the parking lot and then returned with those inside the vehicle shooting at Kodak’s entourage. Kodak was taken away in a different armored vehicle.

Cultur3Fest was an all-day event that took place outdoors at the Tenn Nightclub this weekend.