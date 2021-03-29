Following the hate crime that occurred in Atlanta where a shooter was targeting Asian Americans who worked in spas, Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova have teamed up with activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to the Atlanta chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans,” Meg wrote in an Instagram post. “To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast. We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity”

Earlier this month, Robert Aaron Long took responsibility for going spa-to-spa and killing eight people. While many argue that this was a hate-charged crime, the sheriff of the Cherokee Police Department claim that Long told investigators he committed the mass shooting because of sex addiction.

Since the shooting, celebrities and activists have come together to stand with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, calling to stop Asian hate crimes.