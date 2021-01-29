Last year Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News single “Body” pushed us to our physical limits. Now she shares an even more energetic remix enlisting the help of British DJ Joel Corry.

You can check out the remix in the video above.

Megan’s solo version of “Body” from her November album is currently still sitting at No. 16 on Billboard. The Houston rapper lets Corry turn the track into a house cut ready for a COVID-19, stay-at-home dance party for one.



Meg recently linked up with Doja Cat to remix Ariana Grande’s song “34+35,” taking the track to the No. 2 spot on the charts.

This week her debut album also went Gold.

While she should be enjoying the fruits of her labor, Megan is unfortunately still dealing with the legal case and false reports surrounding the shooting case involving Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. She opened Good News with "Shots Fired" addressing the incident.