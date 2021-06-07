Meek Mill is calling out Philadelphia gun laws after a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot 13 times over the weekend in his city.

The Philly MC took to Twitter Sunday to express his concerns over gun laws, asking his feed why it isn’t legal to open carry weapons for protection in the city.

“If we having 500 murders a year in Philly why isn’t it legal to open carry and protect yourself,” Meek wrote. “You can’t even protect yourself in a deadly neighborhood so y’all force kids to break the law for protecting themselves…. lil kids get done like this everyday!”

Meek also responded to a fan who shared Lil Uzi Vert lyrics from the track “Stripes Like Burberry.” “I’m used to the murders, I’m from Philly,” the tweet read.

“That wasn’t just a bar,” Meek wrote in response.

Earlier this month, Meek shared his video for the new single “Flamerz Flow,” with an in-video cameo from none other than his good friend Bobby Shmurda. And while dropping the video, Meek let his fans know that a new album may be on the way in the near future, too, so listeners have plenty to be excited over.