Madame Tussauds in London have unveiled their Stormzy waxwork figure, ripped straight from his Banksy-clad Glastonbury performance in 2019.

To make the model, the Madame Tussauds creative team was given access to the infamous vest, with photo stills, 3D scans and measurements of the grime star. The final piece was capped off with a pair of all-black Yeezy 350 v2s.

Speaking about his new waxwork, Stormzy, 28, said: “I can’t lie, it’s one of my proudest moments. At school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London, where you’d see staple figures in entertainment, history, and culture. So, for me to be there, it feels mad... Seeing myself in 3D was probably the creepiest, sickest, scariest, strangest, most surreal thing ever, but I feel so honoured to have my own figure.”

Tim Waters, the general manager at Madame Tussauds London, stated: “There is no denying that Stormzy’s influence is more than just his incredible music prowess. Stormzy has a huge sense of community, and with each release of a new record comes another announcement of his scholarship programme, his publishing imprint, or his £10 million pledge to fight social injustice in the UK. It would have been very easy to position Stormzy’s figure in our music zone, but we took a step back and decided to launch his figure in our culture zone. We want to reflect that Stormzy is the voice of a generation that continues to have a significant influence on British culture, whether that’s through his award-winning music or his activism.”

The statue was unveiled privately at a special event with kids who won Stormzy’s #Merky Books writing prize, as well as his close friends and family.