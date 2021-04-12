Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis are expecting their third child together.

Davis announced the news via her Instagram Story on Monday, posting a picture of her growing baby bump with a caption that read, “Summer Baby.” The couple, who got married in 2015, are already parents to daughters Sloane Ava Simone, five, and Colette Koala, three.

Last May, the 37-year-old Seattle rapper celebrated Mother’s Day with a heartfelt tribute to his wife. “All these years, I always knew that you’d be the best mother, he wrote in an Instagram post. “I had no idea that you would absolutely exceed all expectations once that time came five years ago. I love who you are. I love your boundless creativity and limitless imagination with our children. I admire your selflessness and ability to constantly show up for others. You have passed down humor, compassion, grit, empathy and the spirit of wonder.”

The pregnancy news arrives just two months after Macklemore sat down with the People’s Party with Talib Kweli for a revealing interview that touched on his infamous Best Rap Album win at the 2014 Grammys, as well as his struggle with oxycodone addiction.

Macklemore addressed the controversy that surrounded him winning the award over Kendrick Lamar in 2014. “There was a big conversation around whether or not we should be in the Best Rap Album category, and I’m like, ‘What the f*ck? Do I not rap? Is this not a rap album?’ I get that there are pop sensibilities. I get that there are unapologetic pop moments. But is ‘Jimmy Iovine’ not a rap song?’ Is ‘Make The Money’ not a rap song?”

Later on in the interview, he addressed his history of opioid addiction. “If it wasn’t for my pops having the 10 or 12 racks that it was when I first went to treatment [when I was 25] and [his ability] to spend that on me, I’d be fucking dead,” Macklemore said. “I wouldn’t be here right now. That’s not to be fucking dramatic, that’s just what it is. I was about to die.”