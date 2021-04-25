During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Macklemore opened up about his battle with drug addiction, revealing that he relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macklemore praised Shepard, who on a September 2020 episode of his podcast announced that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety, for helping him realize that a relapse is not a sign of failure.

“I really, really resonated with the episode,” the 37-year-old Seattle rapper said. “It was within two months of my COVID relapse, and the disease of addiction is crazy. It made me feel, as someone that had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I’m not alone.”

Later in the episode, Macklemore shed light on his struggle with sobriety.

“I’ve spent most of the last 11 years in recovery, and it’s made me who I am,” he said. “I’ve compromised my life and other people around me, I’ve done things that I’m not proud of, but I do have that foundational level of 10 years of recovery, and I’m f------ proud of that.”

Earlier this month, Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, announced that they are expecting their third child, who is due to arrive this summer. They share daughters Sloane Ava Simone, 5, and Colette Koala, 3.