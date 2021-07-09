Logic, now a little less than a month removed from announcing the end of his retirement, has a new track out.

On Friday, the Supermarket author dropped off “Get Up,” a song that sees briefly retired artist reflecting on his journey.

Stream the new track, which marks Logic’s second new song in as many weeks, below via Spotify. You can also grab it on Apple Music, Tidal, and/or the streamer of your choice here.

In June, Logic paid homage to Michael Jordan when announcing that his retirement would be ending less than a year after it began. As for the nature of that retirement, Logic detailed the ins and outs of it all at the end of his Madlib collab track “Raddest Dad,” noting that he’d been making new music on a daily basis since hitting the proverbial pause button.

“Sometimes I wanna come back, but I don’t know if I should come back,” he said at the time.

Next month, fans can expect to see Logic in Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Mr. Corman series on Apple TV+.

“Finally writing and directing again,” Gordon-Levitt, who created the new comedy/drama series that boasts an A24 credit, said when sharing the trailer earlier this week. “Very lucky and deeply grateful. Cannot wait for you all to see this show.”

Meanwhile, No Pressure—released around this time last year—currently stands as Logic’s most recent solo studio album. Fans, however, are currently speculating that next up could be a third entry in the Bobby Tarantino mixtape series.