Baton Rouge was hit hard with flooding this week after torrential downpour, and Boosie Badazz was among those caught in the extreme weather.

In an interview with WBRZ2, Boosie spoke about his experience from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, which acted as a location for flood relief efforts this week. “I didn’t expect this but it’s crazy out here, you know it’s flooding everywhere,” Boosie told WBRZ reporter Dana DiPiazza. “I've been riding in the middle lanes 'cause when you ride in the outside the puddles too big and you can't see."

Boosie said that he had just come back to Baton Rouge in order to organize his daughter’s birthday plans, but the weather got in the way of that. “It's been raining twenty-four hours straight so it kinda messed it up but I was happy to be back here,” he said. When asked if he has faced similar weather conditions in the past, the rapper replied, “I was here for [hurricane] Katrina, it’s not on that magnitude, but… I don’t like to see a lot of homeless people [stuck] in the airport, I got a heart too.”

On Wednesday, CNN reported that there have been at least four weather-related deaths in the state of Louisiana this week.