Lizzo and Cardi B’s track “Rumors” made waves when it was released, thanks in large part to that Drake lyric. And according to Lizzo herself, even Drake had a reaction. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, Lizzo revealed that she’s heard from Drake after the song’s release.

“There’s a lyric in the song—‘No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet.’ Do explain,” guest host Niall Horan said, to which Lizzo responded, “Okay, so the original line was, ‘No, I ain’t fuck Niall yet.’ But the label said it was a little bit provocative. So I changed it to Drake, a safer bet.”

Niall went on to ask Lizzo if Drake had heard the song and the specific name drop, to which she replied, “I think he’s heard the number four song in the country,” later saying, “Actually, I have heard from Drake. But that’s all I’m gonna say on that.”

The two kept a lighthearted energy throughout the entire interview, with both Lizzo and Niall playfully flirting with each other as she answered questions. Lizzo has remained in great spirits despite people trying to block her shine. In a recent sit-down with Good Morning America, the artist explained how she deals with negative comments and bullying.

“I don’t mind critiques about me, my music,” she said. “I don’t even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive. … People are like, ‘Don’t let ’em see you with your head down.’ My head is always up.”

Check out Lizzo’s Jimmy Kimmel Live interview up top.