Lizzo isn’t letting go of her feigned romances with Drake and Chris Evans.

During a performance at Art Basel, the singer closed out a 70-minute set with a cover of Erykah Badu’s classic song “Tyrone,” though Lizzo flipped the lyrics a bit, nodding to both the Toronto rapper and the Captain America actor.

“Maybe I should call back Drake so he can cry in the pussy, dive in the pussy,” Lizzo sang.

Her shout-out to Evans went, “Maybe I should call Chris Evans so Captain America can put another bun up in my oven.”

The artist reposted a video of the moment on Twitter, writing, “WHY AM I THIS WAYYYYYY 😩.”

In August, Lizzo professed her crush for Drizzy in her Cardi B-featuring song “Rumors,” where Lizzo says, “No, I ain’t fuck Drake yet.” Following the record’s arrival, she said she had heard from the Certified Lover Boy, though she wouldn’t reveal what was said.

As for Chris Evans, his and Lizzo’s tryst has been going on for months now. After the singer drunkenly slid in his DMs back in April, the two jokingly “confirmed” in August that they were expecting a baby together.

“Tyrone” originally appeared on Badu’s 1997 Live album. In addition to a remix of the song, Lizzo opened the show with “Rumors,” and played her hits “Good as Hell,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Cuz I Love You.” Her performance was an exclusive event for American Express users, and only the second major live show she’s played since the pandemic began. Her first was a homecoming gig in her home state of Minnesota in September.