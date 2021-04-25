DMX is being celebrated today at a private funeral service in New York City. You can stream the “Homegoing Celebration” event live now on BET’s YouTube channel.

Sunday’s funeral service follows Saturday’s “Celebration of Life” memorial, which took place yesterday afternoon at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Attendance to both the “Celebration” service and the “Homegoing” event were restricted to close friends and family due to New York State health and safety guidelines.

The 50-year-old hip-hop legend died April 9 after spending a week in a coma following a massive heart attack on April 2. His family released a statement following the news, writing, “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

Since his tragic death, DMX’s fiancee, daughter, ex-wife and countless iconic artists including Snoop Dogg, Nas, Missy Elliott, Swizz Beatz, Eve, and Fat Joe have paid tribute to the late rapper. This week, X’s greatest hits compilation The Best of DMX climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and streams for his catalog of songs have increased over 900 percent since his passing.