Fans across the world are invited to join the homegoing celebration for Robert “Black Rob” Ross, the hip-hop legend who died earlier this month at age 52.

Mark Curry—the rapper’s labelmate at Bad Boy Records—announced the memorial service via Instagram on Tuesday, confirming it would be livestreamed by Diddy’s Revolt TV network.

“Join us as we gather to share our favorite stories and memories, to laugh and to cry in memory of our beloved Robert ‘Black Rob’ Ross,” Curry captioned the announcement. “We will always love you!”

The event is taking place nearly two weeks after it was announced that Black Rob had died of cardiac arrest. In the years leading up to his death, the NYC native reportedly suffered from lupus, multiple strokes, diabetes, and kidney failure—issues he recently addressed in an Instagram Live broadcast shared by HipHopDX.

“I’ve been dealing with this for five years. Four strokes. I don’t know what to tell you, man. Shit is crazy. This shit is hard,” he told viewers. “I don’t got no house to live in, except maybe an apartment. … It’s hard, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me.”

Diddy, who signed Black Rob to Bad Boy Records over two decades ago, was among the hip-hop figures who paid tribute to the late rapper after his death. His message, however, was met with criticism as many fans accused Diddy of failing to assist Black Rob during his time of need.

It was later reported that Diddy had offered to help cover Black Rob’s funeral expenses, an insider told Page Six Puff “wants to make sure that Rob is laid to rest with dignity and according to his wishes” and was “ helping to make the funeral arrangements.”