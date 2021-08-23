In celebration of his 24th trip around the sun, Lil Yachty released Birthday Mix 6, the latest volume of his annual mixtape series.

The nine-track tape features appearances from Lil Tecca, SoFayGo, Draft Day, and DC2Trill. The latter two were recently signed to Yachty’s Concrete Boys label. The Quality Control MC has released a Birthday Mix project for each of his birthdays since 2015, with this installment being the first to be featured on Spotify.

The release follows in the footsteps of June’s “Love Music,” which found Yachty traversing away from the punchy rap tracks he’s released so far in 2021 in favor of a more melodic and moody sound. Before the release of “Love Music,” Yachty teased another R&B-infused track on social media, this time rapping over Ne-Yo’s “Sexy Love.”

“@neyo hey, will u clear this?” Yachty asked in the video’s caption. It remains unclear whether the crooner ever got around to clearing the sample.

Check out Birthday Mix 6 below. The video for “Lord of the Beans” can be viewed up top, which features Yachty and DC2Trill bothing getting a “Concrete” tattoo on their chest.

Aside from surprising fans with new music and amping up crowds in Chicago, Lil Yachty made headlines for a different reason a few weeks ago, when he sparred with Bhad Bhabie over allegations of cultural appropriation. Bhabie is no stranger to such allegations, but the latest slew appeared after she was featured on the cover of Inked magazine.

“Y’all make these words have different terms to what they even mean,” Bhabie responded in a livestream. “Cultural appropriation is if I was to sit up and say, ‘Oh. A certain race looks ugly with that.’ And then I go do that on myself. Take braids for example. If I say a Black girl look ugly with braids and then I go get them, that’s culturally appropriating. Or when girls put chopsticks in their hair, that’s cultural appropriation. That’s doing something negative with someone’s culture.”

A puzzled Yachty responded, “Bro… What the fuck is you talking about? That’s not the argument.”

Bhabie retaliated by shouting about those who have criticized her “hood accent,” as she put it, which caused Yachty to respond with an eye roll. “This ain’t got nothing to do with nothing,” he said.