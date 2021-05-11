Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake lived up to the hype that surrounded the project. The album changed the way music is being consumed and furthered his groundbreaking aesthetic. But to Uzi, he feels like there are more heights to reach.

During a recent interview with W Magazine, Uzi admits that Eternal Atake was “super dumbed down” so that everyone that liked him could enjoy it. However, he’d rather make music that solely caters to his core fanbase.

“All of my music for Eternal Atake got leaked, so I had to redo it. It didn’t reach its full potential—I just knew it wasn’t the sound I was going for,” he explained. “Let’s just say Eternal Atake, for another artist, would have been really good, because it was super dumbed down to where everyone could enjoy it, but that’s not my artistry. I want my new music to be more intimate to my real fans. I wanted it to be almost cultlike.”

He seemingly recognizes that this “dumbed down” approach could be helpful. Later in the interview, he credits his girlfriend, JT, for keeping his music palatable.

“She keeps me calm and balances me. Album-wise, she keeps me not saying too much,” he said.

Uzi is looking to build a future with JT and the City Girl doesn’t take this for granted. In fact, she thinks that their hypothetical children would be pleased to know how “cool” they are.

On Monday, JT posted another sneak peek of the couple’s cover for Arena HOMME+ on her Instagram Story. In the post, she revealed that Uzi was supposed to do a solo shoot but thought it would be better to add his girlfriend.

“4 lifers!” she wrote. “Fun fact: this was his cover & he included me. Thanks for having me baby can’t wait until the official release our future kids got proof we so cool!”