City Morgue rapper Zillakami made his solo debut last month with his song “Chains,” and now he’s got a huge new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

Produced by Yung Germ, the aggressive new track channels the best of Zillakami’s distinctively hard-hitting approach to rap. It also invites Uzi into the same rock-inspired world, effortlessly blending into Zilla’s dark sound. “Whoa, like I’m really, really badass,” Uzi starts his verse. “I’m like Manson with this Marilyn, I’m like Nickelback.”

No word yet on whether fans can expect to see an album or mixtape from Zillakami in the near future, but the rapper is clearly gearing up to have a big year. Ahead of releasing “Badass,” he relentlessly teased fans about the song by offering up tiny snippets and sharing the cover art on Instagram. The track is about as directed as fans have come to expect from Zillakami, with all the speaker-rattling bass one could ask for.

Listen to “Badass” above.