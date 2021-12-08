Lil Gotit has returned with a new song and video for “Walk Down” featuring CEO Trayle, Lil Double 0, and Biggz.

The visual shows the artists hanging out with stacks of cash as they trade verses. “Walk Down” arrives alongside the announcement for Gotit’s forthcoming project Big Zone 3, which is slated for a release at the top of 2022 via Alamo Records.

Big Zone 3 will follow Gotit’s Top Chef Gotit project from June, which was executive produced by Gunna and featured guest appearances from Young Thug, Nav, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more.

Watch the video for “Walk Down” f/ Biggz, CEO Trayle, and Lil Double 0 up top and stream the song below.