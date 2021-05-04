Lil Baby made it clear where he thinks beefs stem from.

Over the weekend, Baby tweeted that “we,” presumably meaning his fellow rappers, need to stop letting women get in between them.

“We gotta stop letting these females be the reason behind the beef,” he wrote.

While Baby didn’t list any specific examples, some people took issue with Baby balming beefs on women. Asain Doll tweeted that men are actually “more messy” than women.

“N*ggas be more messy about the situation then the females tho,” she replied. Again, Baby didn’t specify exactly who or what he was referring to, so it’s all speculative at this point.

As for Baby’s own love life, he recently sent the mother of his child, Jayda Cheaves, flowers to celebrate the opening of her new store, despite the fact that they’re reportedly no longer together.

“Thank you @lilbaby it’s the custom roses for meeeee,” she wrote on her IG Story.