After making his debut last year with a series of promising singles, rising Atlanta rapper Lil 1 DTE is back with his new track “No Friends.”

Released alongside a Marko Steez-directed video—premiering above—the hard-hitting track is one of the rapper’s most direct releases to date. The visual is equally immediate, telling the story of a robbery gone wrong. With the situation spiraling into violence, Lil 1 DTE and his friends start to turn against each other.

“The inspiration behind the song was me thinking if a friend turned into an enemy then they were never your friend anyway,” Lil 1 DTE told Complex of the track. “The video reflects that too.”

No word yet on whether the song is expected to appear in a full-length project down the line, but Lil 1 DTE has already signed with Epic Records, so it’s safe to assume there’s plenty more on the way.

Watch the video for “No Friends” above, and expect to hear more from Lil 1 DTE later this year.