Mere days after his return from a stint in prison, 67’s LD is back with “First Day Out”.

Hitting the ground running, the self-proclaimed Godfather of Drill has a lot to say on this one, and some burning issues he wants to address. It’s no secret that not everybody’s thrilled to see drill hit the mainstream, co-opted by popstars and soundtracking Asda adverts, and LD’s more unhappy than most with the current state of affairs.

“I’m what the game’s been missing,” he spits. “How you industry plants try water my sound without my permission?”

The visuals from Gugzay keep things pretty straightforward, opening with a clip of LD talking to his mother for the first time since his release before we jump right into the action. Shot in black-and-white with no over-the-top effects, the focus is kept right on the message, as LD lets us know his plans for his career and the drill scene in general.

No doubt we’ll be hearing a lot more from LD sooner rather than later. But for now, take in the new video at the top and be sure to add “First Day Out” to your playlists.