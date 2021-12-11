67’s LD is on a roll.

Fresh off the back of his Plugged In session and last month’s “First Day Out”, the UK drill don returns with a new single, “Purging”, produced by dance music juggernauts Chase & Status.

As ever, LD gets some things off his chest via that angst-laced flow of his to deliver yet another street heater. The biggest surprise here, though, comes from Chase & Status, who are known for their big-room D&B and dubstep anthems. Now tapping into their drill bag, the pair go hard on the 808s and hypnotising synth work, with the occasional siren thrown in for good measure.