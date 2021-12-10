Alongside his performance with Drake at Thursday’s Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, Kanye West teamed up with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna for a slate of limited-edition merchandise.

Available in the Amazon Fashion store for seventy-two hours only, the collection, which was revealed shortly before the event kicked off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, includes a pullover hoodie ($200), a baseball tee ($160), a jumpsuit ($360), jeans in various washes ($400), and a hat ($60). A majority of the fits are presented in a light-blue color with the “Free Hoover” slogan featured throughout.

However, GQ reports that profits from the merch will not be designated for charity.

“While proceeds from ticket sales for the concert will reportedly benefit a number of criminal justice reform groups, profits from merch sales are not being earmarked for charity,” a rep confirmed to GQ.

It’s worth noting the concert came with an estimated budget of $10 million, which covers production costs, stage construction, event staff, security, and more. Ye partnered with Amazon Music, giving fans the opportunity to stream the concert for free through Prime. The event was also shown at select IMAX theaters across the country,.

“Kanye and Drake have spent their careers pushing boundaries and defining culture, and we’re excited to give fans around the world a front row seat to this concert,” Tim Hinshaw, head of hip-hop and R&B at Amazon Music, said in a statement.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Amazon Music for comment.