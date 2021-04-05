In the two months since he was released from prison following a pardon from former president Donald Trump, Kodak Black has dropped a pair of solo cuts, “Every Balmain” and “Last Day In,” as well as collaborations with YNW Melly (“Thugged Out”) and Lil Yachty (“Hit Bout It”).

Kodak continued his hot streak this past weekend with his latest post-prison offering, “Easter In Miami.” The freestyle-like track sees the Florida rapper cover the usual topics of wealth, women, fancy cars and jewelry, over production courtesy of DzyOnDaBeat and Nick Seeley. The accompanying visual, directed by DrewFilmedIt, intercuts footage of Kodak both before and after his latest prison stint.

“Easter In Miami” arrives just over two months after Kodak was among the 143 people—including fellow rapper Lil Wayne— who Trump pardoned in his final days in office. Last week, the 23-year-old told TMZ that he’s completed nearly 200 songs since he returned home in January.

Alongside his new single, Kodak celebrated Easter by eating a fish eyeball and beefing with 808 Mafia co-founder Southside, who took to Instagram Live Sunday to reignite their long-standing feud. “Yak, you still a bitch,” the Atlanta producer said in a video. “We can bump, too. I’ll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever, we can bump. Don’t bring no security.”



You can watch the “Easter In Miami” video above, and check out Kodak’s happenings from this past weekend below.