Kodak Black appears to be once again taking issue with recent three-time Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion by reiterating his claims about the origins of the “drive the boat” catchphrase.

Though he didn’t mention Megan by name in his latest tweets about the popular phrase, many have interpreted Kodak’s new comments to be another example of him wanting the public to give him more credit for the “drive the boat” ubiquity.

First up, Kodak shared a theoretical statement, asking his fans on Twitter “Who Shoulda Said Dat?” The idea was imagined from the perspective of someone offering him “200 bands” after getting “rich” from the quote. Later, Kodak lamented someone who, in his words, made “a whole career off of taking one Lil piece of my shit” and said he was aiming to profit from this.

“Baby ain’t have to go out her way to give my [sic] credit but the opportunity came to her instead when they asked that question on tv smh and they be on some Black Lives Matter shit y’all don’t even be fa this shit fr,” Kodak, who recently exchanged words with Pooh Shiesty, said.

The “asked that question on TV” mention could be interpreted as a reference to a moment from a 2020 Megan Thee Stallion interview with Keke Palmer and others during which the “drive the boat” history was discussed. The interview hosts, notably, were all in agreement that Megan brought the phrase (which in this form means giving someone a shot of liquor straight from the bottle) into prominence.

Elsewhere, Kodak shared a different wording of that last tweet by way of a comment on an Instagram post from the Shade Room:

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is fresh off a trio of wins at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The Good News artist more than deservedly took home accolades for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best New Artist. Below, revisit her and Cardi B’s performance of last year’s defining hit “WAP.”