Headie One’s spent quite a bit of time in Ghana over the past few months. Back in May, he linked up with Smallgod, O’Kenneth, Kwaku DMC and LP2Loose to spotlight the country’s flourishing take on UK drill (dubbed ‘Asakaa’). Since then, he’s returned to the West African country to team up with another homegrown hero, King Promise, for new track “Ring My Line”, which sees the North Londoner swap drill for something smoother and more melodic.

Promise’s 2019 album, As Promised, was a monumental statement of intent that introduced the wider world to his R&B-heavy Afro sound, and with features from Raye, R2Bees and Wizkid, it made clear that he’s far from an underdog. Since then, his pulling power has only grown, so we can no doubt expect more international team-ups. Also, it’s not insignificant that Headie meets the collaboration on King Promise’s terms, switching up his style to fit the track’s fluid but energetic melodies.

To celebrate the occasion, the two came together for a video that could only be described as a riotous celebration. Combining shots of the pair on a golden Ghanaian beach and scenes from a packed-out, joyous party setting, it’s exactly the kind of carefree unabashed fun we all need right now—and hopefully not the last time we see them together.

Speaking on the track and the video, King Promise said: “This song is one of the realest I ever wrote. It’s a big record and linking with Headie on this one was only right—two Ghanaians making the motherland proud globally. We did it for the culture and made a bop!”

Hit play on the video above and be sure to add “Ring My Line” to your playlists.