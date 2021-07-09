Toronto rap alien KILLY has returned with new single “EUPHORIC.”

Produced by Jaegen (known for his work with Ramriddlz and French Montana & Swae Lee’s “Unforgettable’’), with some help by kookoo, the tune is a rapturous, neon-hued summer bop about living large. “One hundred racks in my hand, so euphoric/If it last, if it last, if it last/‘Cause tomorrow isn’t promised,” KILLY sings on the hook.

The track’s visuals, directed by frequent collaborator GRAVELSITE, show KILLY seizing the day, vibing on yachts, tooling around in a G-Wagen, and celebrating with his crew.

“EUPHORIC” is the first single from the upcoming deluxe edition of KILLY’s KILLSTREAK 2 mixtape, which included collaborations Yung Bans, Scarlxrd, and Tommy Lee Sparta, as well as production by Carnage, WondaGurl, DP Beats, and

FREAKEY! Compared to the caustic vibes on that tape, “EUPHORIC” is decidedly breezier affair.

KILLY also has a much-hyped collaborative album with Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da slated for release later this year.

“The beats on KILLSTREAK 2—those are crazy beats. I can’t even really hear people rapping on a lot of those beats, other than me. But with Boi-1da, he really brought me back down to earth,” KILLY told Complex in an interview earlier this summer. “When it comes to these beats, they’re hits. He makes hits. That’s what he is: He’s a hitmaker. So to do that, you need a certain level of simplicity. That’s where we met in the middle and it ended up being fire.”

KILLY will be kicking off a Europrean tour this fall, after returning to the stage on Canada Day for headlining set at Union Hall in Edmonton.

Watch the video for “EUPHORIC” above.