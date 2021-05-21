Chicago rapper Kidd Kenn has dropped off his new Rico Nasty-featuring song “Moves.”

After Kenn offers the track’s infectious hook and first verse over a playful beat, Rico comes in with her trademark fiery flow. Produced by OG Parker and Pooh Beatz, “Moves” is the first single from Kenn’s upcoming EP Problem Child, set to release on June 11 via Broadway and Island Records.

“Moves” follows Kenn’s latest songs “Gold Digger” with Dess Dior and “Freestyle” with Delli Boe. Kenn was also recently nominated for a GLAAD award for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist.

Stream “Moves” at the top.