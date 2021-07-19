Keyshia Cole’s mom, Frankie Lons, has died at the age of 61 following an overdose, according to TMZ.

The R&B singer’s biological mother died on her birthday, Cole’s brother Sam told the publication, following a decades-long addiction struggle. She died at her Oakland home on Sunday, as Sam said he would check in with her on a daily basis.

TMZ reports that Sam wants his mother to be remembered as someone who loved her children. Frankie, with Cole’s father Virgil Hunter, had Cole adopted at a young age, as the singer reunited with her years later after gaining fame.

Keyshia’s relationship with Frankie was often documented on BET’s Keyshia Cole My New Life, where viewers could watch the two have conversations as a family.