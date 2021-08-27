Kanye West has brought the Donda listening experience to his hometown of Chicago.

The multi-hyphenate is taking over Soldier Field stadium tonight to host a third public listening session for his much-anticipated album. ‘Ye presented two similar events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta over the past month, giving fans around the world a preview of his oft-delayed project.

Kanye’s team announced the Chicago installment earlier this month on social media, and reassured the public the album would finally arrive after. The star-studded effort was initially expected to arrive back in July, but experienced a number of pushbacks following each listening event; the first of which was a private gathering in Las Vegas in mid-July.

Shortly after the Chicago event was confirmed, it surfaced that ‘Ye had plans to rebuild his childhood home inside Solider Field. Kanye posted a photo of the 1,600-square-foot house on his official Instagram account. His late mother, Donda, reportedly sold the residence for $121,000 in 2003.