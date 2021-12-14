Leicester-born talent Kamakaze has been known to tap into everything from grime and cloud-rap to UK garage. Now, fresh off the back of his Wavey Shirt Wednesday 2 sequel back in July, the East Midlands native has burst out of the gates with a rowdy release in “DGGG”.

Sticking to his deeply-rooted grime flows, Kamakaze cuts through Swick’s synth-heavy production with nothing but confidence and flair. While using his maturity in the game to his advantage, his clarity and well-seasoned bars explain why he is one of the best spitters in the country. “DGGG”—which stands for Dirty, Greazy, Grimey, Gritty—stays true to its name, reinstating that grime is most definitely alive and well in the city of LC.