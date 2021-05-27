Carried by the momentum of a release-heavy 2020, Kamakaze’s back with the announcement that he’ll be releasing a new EP shortly, a sequel to 2017’s Wavey Shirt Wednesday six-tracker. First out the gates is this new collaboration with fellow Leicester native Deuce Sparks and it comes complete with some tongue-in-cheek visuals to boot.

Sticking to a party-rap vibe, the Kamakaze and Deuce go back-to-back on Ted Loco’s bouncy production, one-upping each other rhyme after rhyme. Charged up and light-hearted, it looks as if the new EP’s going to be perfect for the approaching summer madness.

The visuals, handled by Gugzay follow the two MCs at the end of a disheartening shift at the local arcade. Fed up with clogged toilets, spirit-crushing managers and unhappy customers, the pair decide to clock off early and make the most of all the games before they inevitably get the sack.

Press play on the visuals at the top and make sure you add “Time It Took” to your playlists.