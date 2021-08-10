After dropping a handful of well-received singles, such as February’s abrasive but conscious “Black On Black” and May’s double-punch “Dumpling / Growth”, South Londoner KAM-BU’s artistry has been flowering.

The rapper just announced that his debut EP, Black On Black, will drop on August 20, and to get fans even more excited for the ten-track offering, he’s released a new Rachel Chinouriri-assisted single called “Stuck”. Produced by HYLNU and Tom Henry, “Stuck” is an emotive character study of relationships that sees KAM-BU’s skilled rhyming perfectly paired with Rachel Chinouriri hartfelt vocals.

The Ian Coulson-directed visualiser has a DIY feel, hazy and analogue in its approach, working as the perfect accompanying piece to an already stellar track, enhancing and running parallel to KAM-BU’s expressive storytelling.

Due out on August 24, Black On Black is an “ode to the Windrush generation, its descendants, and all diaspora in foreign lands,” says KAM-BU. “It’s a thank you for the risk they took and the culture they brought, which we proudly celebrate and continue to expand and evolve with.”

And with a guest appearance from Knucks and additional production from Leon Vynehall and Pullen, it’s shaping up to be a real sonic treat, full of scope, top-tier bars and reflective moments.

Take in the visuals for “Stuck” above, and pre-save Black On Black here.