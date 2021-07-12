Smooth South London rhymer kadiata has just released his new EP, Lost, This Winter, which is the follow-up to his 2020 project Blind, This Summer.

The succinct, eight-track package features guest appearances from Knucks on “Guess What”, Venna on “Deeper One”, Jords on “Post Quarantine”, and IYAMAH on “Too Much”. Six of the eight tracks on the project were produced by kadiata himself, with additional beats from Sokari on the melodic “Toxic Toxic” and Tee-Watt on the laid-back “Playin Widya”. The rapper shines on Lost, This Winter, effortlessly transitioning between witty, Auto-Tune crooning and emotive, super-personal rhymes.

“Deeper One” is a project standout, with its elegant horn and string sections adding a sense of grandeur and luxury to the already quality body of work. You really do get a two for one in Lost, This Winter, as kadiata’s production is just as on point as his rapping prowess. ‘Produced by kadiata’ may well be on the cards for some of your favourite artists soon.

Press play on Lost, This Winter below and enjoy.