Justine Skye is ready to welcome listeners into a new era of her career with her new single “Twisted Fantasy,” tapping Nigeria’s Rema to create an Afro-international bop.

“Twisted Fantasy” will be featured on Skye’s upcoming album Space & Time, which fans will be able to experience on June 25. The record is produced exclusively by Timbaland and will showcase Justine’s personal and professional growth.

“My story and my sound finally unite,” the Brooklyn native said when describing the album in a release. “I’ve never been as vulnerable or as candid as I am on this album. I’m really laying it all out, having fun, talking shit, and being me.”

Becoming a protégé of the iconic Timbaland comes with a lot of perks. Along with a timeless, Afro-futuristic aesthetic, Skye’s Space & Time will also boast features from Justin Timberlake and more.

Listen to Justine Skye’s “Twisted Fantasy” featuring Rema via the lyric video above, or Spotify here: