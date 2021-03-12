Justin Bieber is among one of the assumingly few people who don’t carry a cell phone.

He divulged this bit of information in a new interview with Billboard, telling the publication that he instead uses an iPad to communicate, in order to reduce the number of people who can get in touch with him.

“I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything,” Bieber said. “That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can’t do everything. I want to sometimes, but it’s just not sustainable.”

Bieber tries to maintain a good work-life balance, adding that he’s in a “really good place” right now. He ends his work days at 6 p.m. so he can spend time with Hailey and go to bed at a decent hour. When he wakes up at 8 a.m., he talks to his management team to find out what’s been going on in the world while he was offline. “At this point, I’ve reached a level of success so many times that I know success isn’t a be-all, end-all to my happiness,” Bieber said.

He continues, “I just changed my priorities so that I didn’t [become] another statistic of young musicians that ended up, like, not making it,” he says. “There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire.”

