After a truly phenomenal year, marked by the release of his critically-revered album Sounds Of My World and the global adulation that soon followed, hit-making producer Juls has returned to the album to give some visuals to one of its finest tracks, “Wish You”, which features Queens rapper Bas and Nigerian-born, Maryland-based multi-instrumentalist Mannywellz.

The track itself was heavily inspired by the undulating rhythms of Brazil, particularly Baile funk, so not too surprisingly that’s where the video picks up. With direction from Premier King, we’re taken on a guided tour around Rio de Janeiro as we zip through the narrow, winding streets on the back of a scooter, taking in the culture and the city’s stunning landscapes.

Given the plunging temperatures and the crisp winter frost that seems to blanket the UK, it’s an all-too welcome respite from all that. If you close the curtains and crank the heating high enough, it almost feels as if you’re right there with them, sipping cocktails under the sweltering sun.

