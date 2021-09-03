While Juice WRLD may not have been listed as an outright feature on Drake’s long-awaited studio album Certified Lover Boy, fans of the latest artist were pleasantly surprised when they pressed play on Drizzy’s Kid Cudi collab “IMY2.”

As fans quickly noted, the song—which is track 19 of 21—has an intro featuring a clip from an August 2019 Juice interview with Montreality, where WRLD can be heard in the distance saying the words “closing your eyes and dying in your sleep.” The interview took place four months before the 21-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose, and the full clip is already circulating the web as Drake and Juice fans point out its origins.

“I think that’s what life is about,” Juice says in the extended quote, which starts around the 10-minute mark below. “Truly finding yourself. And then closing your eyes and dying in your sleep. Finding yourself and finding other things. Finding yourself is one of the things, though, for sure.”

In 2020, Juice WRLD posthumously followed in Drizzy’s footsteps, becoming only the third act in history after Drake and the Beatles to simultaneously place five songs from the same album (Legends Never Die) in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The duo never officially linked on wax during Juice’s lifetime, but fans are glad Drake was able to show his respect on his latest LP.

Check out what fans have to say below.