Having clearly had a blast at this weekend’s All Points East festival, Jorja Smith is back with some understated visuals for “Time”. The track was lifted from her recent Be Right Back project, which dropped back in May and featured a well-received collaboration with the Queen Of The South herself, Shaybo.

A bright and airy little number about not letting yourself get bogged down by someone else’s baggage, “Time” is a quick and unfussy track that keeps things straight to the point while still packing her trademark vocal flair. Built around some acoustic guitar licks and a gentle beat, it closes with some behind-the-scenes studio chatter for an off-the-cuff feel.

The visuals, which Jorja directed herself, continue in a similar, lowkey vein. A mixture of Super 8 shots, home video-style footage and BTS clippings, it’s as unassuming and intimate as the track itself. An ideal palette cleanser after the madness of a long weekend.

Hit play on the visuals above and stream Be Right Back in full below.