Just last month, Jords dropped off his latest single, “Enemies”—a soulful, funk-heavy collaboration with multi-talented rhymer Kadiata and in-demand US crooner Masego. It was a little different from the usual rap fare we get from the self-styled Fresh Prince of Croydon, but it was a welcome look at Jords’ smoother side in this celebratory toast to overcoming life’s obstacles.