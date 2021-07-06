Toronto-based rapper Jordan Fall is back with the visuals for his new single “Good Mourning,” premiering on Complex today.

Jordan is part of Toronto’s IXXI collective, which was founded by Sean Leon and includes Daniel Caesar. Fall started out DJing in Toronto and working side hustles before meeting Leon and recording a song with him a few years ago. The tune was so well received he decided to pursue music full time and find his own space in the local scene.

“‘Good Mourning’ was inspired by personal vendettas and the personal need to make a statement amongst peers and non-believers alike,” Fall tells Complex.

Image via Publicist

Directed by Keethan Krish, the visuals echo our collective experiences during the pandemic, including disturbed relationships and increased surveillance. “Coming out of isolation, escaping our initial response and what we once held close, we find ourselves in a place we cannot return from, as seen through the characters in ‘Good Mourning,’” says the director.

“Down to take the fall for Fall/I just gotta make the call,” Fall raps in the gauzy, gritty tune. Lord bless whoever this man’s got a vendetta against.

Fall has been hard at work on his next project, set to drop later this year.

Watch the music video for “Good Mourning” above.