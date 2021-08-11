Over the past week, 6ix9ine has been throwing out wild accusations regarding Jim Jones, and now the Dipset rapper has responded.

The situation kicked off after 21 Savage got into a heated argument with 6ix9ine and Wack 100 on Clubhouse, during which the controversial Brooklyn rapper suggested Jones was once an informant for authorities. He also claimed Jones asked for 6ix9ine to be “violated.”

In a 2019 testimony from 6ix9ine, he outright claimed Jones was a Nine Trey Blood gang member and pointed to allegedly recorded phone conversations of Jones speaking with convicted gang member Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones. During the same Clubhouse session where these claims were made, Wack 100 said Jones would need to provide “proof” that he hadn’t snitched.

“Fuck Wack 100, you know what I’m saying? Fuck him and anybody that’s working with him,” said Jones of the comments, as HotNewHipHop noted. “That n***a a hoe. Him and the n***a he talkin’ to.”

In a response, Wack continued to put pressure on him to provide legal proof and said that 6ix9ine is who threw around the “snitch” accusation, not him. “You got gun cases in Virginia that nobody knows where they went. ... You pussy, my n***a,” said Wack 100.