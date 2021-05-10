Grammy-nominated producer, JetsonMade, recalled forgoing an opportunity to be part of Rihanna’s resurgence to continue working with J. Cole.

During a recent interview with Our Generation Music, JetsonMade revealed that Rihanna had tapped him to produce for her.

“I was really supposed to go work with Rihanna. I swear to god, I skipped out on that shit to go work with Cole,” he said. “Shout out to Rihanna though, I hope we can get in there.”

As a Columbia, South Carolina native, JetsonMade is the backbone behind the wave of new artists coming from the Carolinas. As a result, he explained to Our Generation Music that working with North Carolina’s J. Cole instead of Rihanna was a “personal” decision that he made based on the connection they created.

“It was more personal. Cole reached out to me personally. Like come on, I’m at this man’s house. Fuck that,” he continued.

Out of this connection came one of J. Cole’s lead-off singles for his upcoming project, The Fall Off, “Lion King on Ice.” The Fall Off is set to follow the release of The Off-Season which is set to drop on Friday.

Along with tapping talented producers to continue his discography, Cole is taking his love for basketball to the next level. On Monday, he signed a deal with the Basketball Africa League’s Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C. to play three to six games with the team. The first will be on Sunday against Nigeria.