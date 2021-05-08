Just a day after Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners were announced among the list of backers who invested $19 million in NFT marketplace Bitski, the hip-hop mogul is back in the headlines with another big business move.

According to TMZ, Jay’s company, S. Carter Enterprises, has filed to trademark “2/J” for the purposes of “entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production” of television programming, TV series, movies and similar projects.

Although it’s too early to tell, the move appears to suggest that Hov is laying the foundation for a production company.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the 51-year-old rapper’s first foray into the world of TV and film.

In the past four years, Hov has produced two critically acclaimed docuseries: 2017’s Time: The Kalief Browder Story, a six-part documentary about the African-American teenager who spent three years locked up in New York’s Rikers Island jail despite never being convicted of a crime or even getting a trial; and 2018’s Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, chronicling the life and death of Martin and the early stages of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The news arrives just five days after Jay sold the majority of Tidal to Jack Dorsey’s Square for $350 million. The deal was previously announced in March that Hov would be selling his stake in the company to Square, but those close to the situation claim the deal was finalized on Friday, April 30.